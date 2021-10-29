'Cookie Run Kingdom' Halloween Update Guide: New Pumpkin Pie Cookie, Costumes + How to Collect the Rainbow Cubes

Players of Cookie Run: Kingdom will have all treats, and no tricks, as the kingdom builder and role-playing game for smartphones have its Halloween Update, which will brough in a new Cookie for players to use.

Aside from that, the said event will also have new costumes that are up for grabs, which they can get in exchange for Rainbow Cubes.

New Cookie, Costumes

Cookie Run: Kingdom's 's seasonal Halloween update brought in the new Pumpkin Pie Cookie.

🕸 Spooky Halloween costumes galore!

Mont Blanc Cookie's boutique is finally open 💖

New outfits for your Cookies are waiting for you 🎃



👗 NEW Cookie costumes

🤝 NEW Cookie costume sets

🥧 NEW Epic: Pumpkin Pie Cookie

📍 NEW Treasure pic.twitter.com/1eXhRZz9b7 — Cookie Run: Kingdom (@CRKingdomEN) October 28, 2021

The said Cookie, which was made from a pumpkin and born in a garden of an abandoned house according to Dual Shockers, will join the game as its 62nd character.

According to Gamepur, she will use her pie-throwing skills in Cookie Run: Kingdom to damage the enemies that she and her party faces, while she summons her tattered doll minion, Pompon, which knocks down any group of enemies and attack them on her behalf until their health is depleted.

Players can get Pumpkin Pie Cookie in the game either through Gacha or by collecting a specific amount of Soul Stones.

Aside from the addition of Pumpkin Pie Cookie in the game's roster, brand new 47 Halloween-themed costumes are also added in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

These include limited-time seasonal costumes for GingerBrave, Fig Cookie, Madeleine Cookie, Latte Cookie, and Strawberry Crepe Cookie.

Players can have these costumes by collecting, and exchanging Rainbow Cubes, which they can have by either two ways.

How to Collect Rainbow Cubes

One of the aforementioned methods on how to collect Rainbow Cubes in Cookie Run: Kingdom, according to GoSuNoob.com, is to complete a series of tasks under "Boo! Halloween Masquerade." Once they completed said tasks, they will receive 100 Rainbow Cubes.

They can access the tasks for "Boo! Halloween Masquerade" by tapping the "Events" tab, which is located on the left side of their screens.

They can also collect Rainbow Cubes by placing a Bear-o'-Lantern in their respective Kingdoms.

The said structure will give them rewards for every 12 hours, including said Rainbow Cubes. The Bear-o'-Lantern can also be accessed through the Events tab.

Another way to collect them is to track down a Bat-Cat in the game. In order to find this creature, players will open their Friends List, then they will travel to one of their friends' Kingdoms that is marked with the Bat-Cat icon.

Once they visited the said Kingdom, they will click its Bear-o'-Lantern in order to collect the Bat-Cat. Only five Bat-Cats can be found per day, and players need to track twenty of them in order to get their free Rainbow Cubes.

On the other hand, according to GameRant, they can also have said Rainbow Cubes in Cookie Run: Kingdom by buying them with real money as in-app purchase in its shop, or by buying the Once-a-Day Kingdom Supply Package through the Kingdom Support tab.

Once they have collected 300 Rainbow Cubes, they can exchange it to the game's gacha system, where they will draw either one of the 47 limited-time Halloween-themed costumes.

