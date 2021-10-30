'Genshin Impact' ‘Elegy for the End’ Bow Guide: Statistics, Weapon Ascension Materials, Suitable Characters, and More

As part of the Millennial Movement set alongside the Freedom-Sworn sword and the Song of Broken Pines claymore, the Elegy for the End bow is a 5-Star Bow in Genshin Impact that is also capable in giving buffs to teams that has the character wielding it.

First seen in the game's Version 1.4, the said weapon, according to WePC, is rumored to be included in Hu Tao's rerun banner in Version 2.3, alongside the Staff of Homa polearm. But before wanting to pull this one from the online role-playing game's gacha system, players must know its capabilities.

Stats, Weapon Ascension Materials

The Elegy for the End bow, according to Sportskeeda, has a maximum base Attack of 608 once it reaches Level 90, with a maximum Energy Recharge bonus of 55.1%.

It also has The Parting Refrain Passive, which can increase the wielder's Elemental Mastery by 60 (120 when its Weapon Refinement reaches its maximum Level 5).

READ ALSO: 'Genshin Impact' Labyrinth Warriors Event Guide: How to Unlock the Event, Clear the Trials

The passive can also give it a Sigil of Remembrance every time either an Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst of the said wielder hit an opponent.

This effect from The Parting Refrain will be triggered once every 0.2 seconds can be triggered even if said wielder is not on the battlefield.

Once it has four Sigils of Remembrance stacked up, all of them will be consumed in exchange for a buff where the members of the party will obtain the effect of the "Millennial Movement: Farewell Song," which increases their Elemental Mastery and Attack, for 12 seconds.

Once this effect triggers, the wielder will not gain the said sigils for 20 seconds.

As for its Weapon Ascension materials, according to WePC, in order to ascend it to Level 20, they must need five Boreal Wolf's Milk Teeth, five Heavy Horns, and three Recruit's Insignias. For ascending it to Level 40, they need five Boreal Wolf's Cracked Teeth, eighteen Heavy Horns, and twelve Recruit's Insignias.

To ascend it to Level 50, they need nine Boreal Wolf's Cracked Teeth, nine Black Bronze Horns, and nine Sergeant's Insignias, while ascending it to Level 60 would require them five Boreal Wolf's Broken Fangs, eighteen Black Bronze Horns, and fourteen Sergeant's Insignias.

In order to ascend the weapon, this time to Level 70, they need nine Boreal Wolf's Broken Fangs, fourteen Black Crystal Horns, and nine Lieutenant's Insignias, while materials for ascending it to Level 80 are six Boreal Wolf's Nostalgia, twenty seven Black Crystal Horns, and eighteen Lieutenant's Insignias.

Recommended Characters

Once they pulled out the said weapon from the game's gacha system, players must know which characters are suitable to wield the Elegy for the End bow.

One of the recommended characters, according to Dual Shockers, is Venti. If he wields the said weapon, his Elemental Mastery will be boosted, causing it to buff the Damage dealt from all Swirl reactions that he will trigger.

Either Diona or Sara Kujou can also be a good suggestion to wield said weapon, as well as Gorou, who is a recent release from Version 2.3, and can be a suitable wielder considering that he has capabilities as a Support character.

Fischl can also be the best character to wield Elegy for the End, according to GoSuNoob.com, as she can be benefitted for its Passive, especially when she is out of the battlefield.

READ ALSO: 'Genshin Impact' Fishing Guide: When and How Long Fishes Respawn + Fishing Spots to Catch Angelfish, Koi