'Valorant' 'Reflection Act 3' Chamber Guide: Appearance, Abilities, and More

It is time to enter the battlefield with style as Valorant will release a brand new well-dressed yet well-armed Agent in the first-person shooting game, Chamber.

The said new character from France will bring an arsenal that players will use to lock down a zone for teammates, while slowing down their opponents and dealing them damage.

Meet Chamber, the Stylish New Agent

The new Agent for Valorant was first seen in the trailer released in the game's YouTube channel.

Ready for the upcoming Sentinel Agent? Here's a little glimpse at what Chamber brings to the scene. pic.twitter.com/tbRVQRPmPU — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 29, 2021

In the said trailer, Chamber is wearing a long-sleeved polo shirt with gold trim in its collar, a bluish vest, and a purple tie. He also sported a pair of black pants, white shoes, a pair of gloves, and glasses.

READ ALSO: 'Battlefield 2042' Newly-Added Specialists Guide: What Abilities, Weapons That They Have and More

According to Dot Esports, Riot Games, the deveveloper of the shooting game, said that the design for Chamber was inspired from the "gentleman assassin" archetype.

But players who will use, and encounter, him in the Valorant will not be deceived by his looks alone as his skills with the gun are as sharp as his fashion sense.

According to Comicbook, the same trailer also shown him shooting animate and inanimate targets using both a handgun and a sniper rifle with pinpoint accuracy, which is the focus of his gameplay as a Sentinel.

Because of this, he was labeled by the developers as a perfectionist, who is concerned about the finer details in life, including the how far a shot would take, as well as the wind and the gunpowder inside the ammo, and how will these take account to land the "perfect hit."

Abilities

Aside from his sleek yet deadly gun-wielding skills, he had his Abilities that could change a match, and the meta of the itself. His E Ability, Rendezvous, according to Gamespot, will make him place two anchors.

These anchors, once placed on the ground and when Chamber is in the range of one of them, will reactivate, teleporting him quickly from one point in the map to the other. Players who are using Chamber can pick up said anchors to be redeployed again.

His Q Ability, Headhunter, will make him equip his signature heavy pistol to shoot down the opponents. They can also alt fire with the said pistol equipped in order to aim down sights.

His C Ability, Trademark, will make him place a trap in any area of the map, which can scan for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in the trap's range, it will count down, and ones it detonates, it will then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that will slow those that where caught inside of it.

His Ultimate Ability, Tour de Force, will let him summon his signature custom sniper rifle that can kill an enemy with any direct hit. Afterwards, it will create a lingering field that can also makes enemies go slow once they are caught inside of it.

Release Date

Chamber, the new Agent, according to Comicbook, is set to be included in Valorant's roster during its Patch 3.10 Update, which will be rolled out two weeks after Reflection: Act III's release this coming November 2nd.

According to Gamespot, the reason for the said delay is due to the fact that Riot Games will address several lingering issues regarding the Agent before he will be rolled out.

These include clarity regarding its gameplay, such as several visual cues, in order to make him suit well to the fast-paced world of Volarant.

READ ALSO: 'Fortnite- Naruto' Collab Leaks Reveal More Details:' Release Date, Skin, Weapons, Items, and More