'Genshin Impact' Version 2.4 Update Spoilers: New Region, Characters, and More

As the release of its Version 2.3 Update approaches, several Genshin Impact leakers posted on the internet what its players could expect to its Version 2.4 Update.

The said leaks include two possible new characters to the online multiplayer role-playing game, as well as a new region in the archipelago of Inazuma might be revealed in the said version update, which they need to explore once it rolls out.

Players do need to keep in mind that these leaks are not yet confirmed by miHoYo, the developers of Genshin Impact, and they need to treat this with a grain of salt, as they might change within the coming days.

Welcome to Enkanomiya

Several leakers of Genshin Impact pointed out in their posts that the region of Enkanomiya will possibly become open once the its Version 2.4 Update rolls out.

According to Gamerant, the said leaker said at first that the new region might be The Chasm, an area that is located west of Lisha in the region of Liyue.

However, according to its series of Tweets, it noticed that the area is in underwater, and located in Inazuma. It then later realized that it was named Enkanomiya.

The said new area is under a large pool that is located near the Sangonomiya Shrine in Watatsumi Island.

According to Sportskeeda, the entrance of the said underwater area was sealed, and players need to accomplish "The Moon-Bathed Deep" World Quest in order to learn more about the said area.

Once they finish the quest, they will receive a "key" to the area's entrance, however they need the approval of Sangonomiya Kokomi to traverse towards Enkanomiya, therefore leaving the area still shrouded in mystery.

Once it is unlocked, players may not just only have the opportunity to venture around the area, but also learn the lore regarding Enkanomiya, including Orobashi and the Dragonheir of the Depths, which might be the game's new boss in the area thanks to the said lore.

Two New Characters

Aside from the possible new region, leakers also revealed that two new characters might possibly include in Genshin Impact's roster courtesy of the Version 2.4 Update.

According to Dual Shockers, Shenhe and Yunjin are said to be playable in the role-playing game. Yunjin, according to Gameort.com, will be possibly a 4-Star Dendro user, implying that she will be a main playable character with a Dendro Vision. The leakers also revealed on Twitter the datamined 3D model for Yunjin.

As for Shenhe, according to Screen Rant, her name was thrown around within the leaker's circles across the internet, as she was leaked several times since last year, including her being a Cryo-user and the fact that she wields a Claymore. They even leaked her 3D model, which was used in several fan-made videos.

She was also teased to be included in the recent versions of Genshin Impact, including the recent Version 2.3 Update, where the only confirmed characters that will be included in the game are Arataki Itto and Gorou.

