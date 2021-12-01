'Pokemon Go' Swinub Incense Day: Which Pokemon Players will be Encountering and More

It is time for the Trainers in Pokemon Go to bring out their Incense as the open-world augmented reality smartphone game will launch its "Incense Day," an event that will also marks the beginning of its new season, the "Season of Heritage."

This one-day event will give the said Trainers the opportunity to catch Pokemon in the wild, which will depend on what Type, or Types, will be featured, using the said Incense item, including the one that will be the focal point for the Incense Day.

For the very first Incense Day, Swinub, the Ice/Ground Pokemon, will be featured, along with other Ice and Ground-type Pokemon that they will be encountering in the wild, and will be attracted to Incense for specific amount of time.

What to Expect in Incense Day

As mentioned earlier, Pokemon Go's first Incense Day will make the Swinub in the wild become attracted to the Incense that Trainers will use during the event.

According to a post in the game's website, the Ice/Ground-type Pokiemon will be attracted by the said item for 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, local time, on December 5th. If they are lucky enough, they might attract its Shiny version.

Once they caught Swinub this way, according to SuperParent, they can evolve it into Piloswine using the 25 Swinub Candies, which they can get by catching the Pokemon.

Then, they can evolve it into Mamoswine by using 100 more Swinub Candies and a Sinnoh Stone, which they can from Research Tasks or player-versus-player (PvP) battles.

Once they evolved it into Mamoswine during the Incense Day, according to pokemongohub.com, it will eventually learn the Ancient Power move, a Charged Attack that has 45 Power and a chance of increasing its Attack and Defense during Trainer Battles, and a 70 Power when it is used in Gyms and Raids.

Aside from Swinub, a number of Ice and Grount-type Pokemon that the Trainers will might encounter in the wild will become attracted to Incense during the event, and they will be attracted on a specific number of hours.

According to Bleeding Cool, Seel, Jynx, Sneasel, Snorunt, Snover, and Vanilite will be attracted on the said item from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, all will be on local time.

If they are lucky enough, they might also attract a Shiny Version of these Pokemon, except Vanilite, as well as Galarian Darumaka.

Aside from the aforementioned Ice-type Pokemon, Onix, Cubone, Rhyhorn, Wooper, Phanpy, and Barboach will also become attracted to Incense from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, all will be in local time.

Much like earlier, Shiny versions of the above mentioned Pokemon, except for Phanpy, will also be attracted to the item, if they are lucky enough, as well as Larvitar and its Shiny counterpart.

Pokemon Go's Incense Day will also give players an event-exclusive Field Research, as well as an opportunity to buy the item bundle that contains two Incense in the game's shop for just 1 PokeCoin.

'Pokemon Go' Swinub Incense Day: Which Pokemon Players will be Encountering and More

