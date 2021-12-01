'Sea of Thieves' Season 5 Update Guide: What Additions Players Could Expect

Rare announced that Sea of Thieves will welcome its brand new Season 5, that is expected to be full of additions for the online multiplayer role-playing game.

This includes a brand-new Plunder Pass that will be filled with rewards that its players can get, as well as other in-game inclusions such as one involving its continuing collaboration with Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean series.

What to Expect for Season 5

One of the new additions to Sea of Thieves courtesy of its Season 5 is the ability to bury any treasure that its players could find within the game.

According to Gamespot, the said ability can let its players bury any of it that is uncovered back into the ground.

This ability is a more reliable way for them to stash any item for safekeeping, as well as to avoid being robbed by any mischievous buccaneers.

It also comes with an auto-generated map that, according to PC Gamer, they can use to track down where they buried the said treasure.

The said map can also be shared with other players via Quest Boards that are in Seaports and Outposts, which means that they can get rewards while others are digging up the location where the items are.

Another addition that will be included in the game is the brand new seasonal Plunder Pass.

According to HITC, the said pass will be available either for free or as a Premium Pass. The former will have 100 levels that players need to be unlocked, all of which will contain rewards that they can receive.

Most of these rewards will be Christmas-themed, which includes a fishing rod that has a mistletoe in the end of its line, a lantern that is shaped like a snow globe, and a Bell Brigade clothing set that is dyed with seasonal colors of red and green, as well as gold soils, ancient coins, and many more items.

If they purchased its Premium version, it will give them an addition 14 more levels to unlock, which will contain more rewards such as the Creeping Gold skin, the Boreal Aurora ship cosmetic set, the Sand Angel emote, and 750 Ancient Coins.

Season 5 also add in the ability to fire fireworks by loading them into their ship's cannons, as well as an ability to use flares, which they can either fire over a dark island in order to provide a much needed light in the area or use to signal their allies where they are.

A new Speaking Trumpet whisper function is also added in the game, which let its players to speak through a wrong end of their makeshift megaphone in order to address their crewmates while other players are neareby, as well as an ability for them to sit and sleep in several places.

Also, players can now ride the new Cannon Rowboat, which they can fill with cannonballs in order to prepare them for an attack against opposing ships.

Finally, new items that come from the game's collaboration with Pirates of the Caribbean will be available in the Pirate Emporium. These items include the Captain Barbossa costume, the Royal Revenge ship set, and the Mutinous Mutt pet.

