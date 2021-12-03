'Diablo 2 Resurrected' Patch 2.3 Update Guide: What Improvements, Bug Fixes Players Could Expect

By Staff Reporter , Updated Dec 03, 2021 10:55 AM EST
 DIABLO II RESURRECTED
(Photo: Photo from Blizzard's website)

Blizzard Entertainment announced that Diablo II Resurrected received its Patch 2.3 Update, which brought a key feature from the original PC version of the role-playing game to its console version.

The said patch update had also brought in improvements for several elements in the game's versions for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, as well as fixes for its several bugs and issues.

What to Expect from Patch 2.3 Update

One of the additions in Diablo II Resurrected that was implemented during the Patch 2.3 Update is the Game Difficulty Scale, which will be added in its console version.

The said feature, which was first used in the original PC version of Diablo II according to a post in Blizzard's website, will be beneficial for solo players, especially those who want to scale the game's difficulty before playing it offline.

Along with the difficulty, they will also adjust the rewards they will receive in the game.

In order to use the said feature, they need to open the game's settings menu in their respective consoles, then they will press the "Game Settings" tab to access the "Offline" settings. Afterwards, they will adjust the "Offline Difficulty Scaling" slider.

Once they configured the settings, new monsters will be spawning with varying HP, and they will be rewarded with increased experience gains and loot drop rates once they defeated said monsters.

Aside from the new feature, the patch update also gave improvements to Diablo II Resurrected's accessibility and graphics.

According to mp1st.com, the patch update has added a visual indicator to show when a character's attack misses an opponent during a player-versus-player (PvP) battle, while it improved the pathing for player summons.

The update also made pets, summons, and mercenaries to warp to a player's location if they are far away from the character.

It also added a proper error messaging in several cases where the game could not retrieve any online characters from the server, while deleting characters will no longer jump their character selector to the top of the list, but instead it will progress to the next sequential character.

The Patch 2.3 Update also fixed several bugs in Diablo II Resurrected's console version.

According to Attack of the Fanboy, the said patch update had fixed an issue in the game's Act 5 that causes Madawc the Guardian to reappear in a T-posed position that is separate from the structure after leaving the map and returning.

It also fixed an issue that prevents Catapult projectiles from displaying correctly, and an issue that causes the visual effects of the non-playable characters (NPCs) Talic, Korlic, and Madawc to not always play.

It also fixed an issue that causes the bones of the Overseers could not be visible through the mesh at LOD 3, and an issue in their death that causes their skin to not dissolve away to reveal the skeleton at LOD 2 and LOD 3.

It also fixed a crash issue that could occur if the Act 2 Mercenary uses Jab while transformed with the Delirium Rune, while it fixed other miscellaneous crash issues, and other similar issues inside the consoles, and other issues regarding its gameplay.

