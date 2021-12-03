'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Mercedes-Benz 190E Evolution II Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Compact Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of those said car mods is the Mercedes-Benz 190E Evolution II compact car. The said car was one of the two cars that are under the Evolution series for the 190E line of cars made by Mercedes-Benz, and was first presented at the Geneva Auto Show in March of 1990. It only saw production for a year, from 1990 to 1991.

How to Restore a Mercedes-Benz 190E Evolution II

Once they have downloaded its car mod file from the Steam Workshop and pasted it in the game's folder, players can now find, and buy, the Mercedes-Benz 190E Evolution II in the game's Car Salon, the Car Auctions, the Barn, and the Junkyard.

After purchasing it, according to Alex K's YouTube video, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it to one of the Car Lifts in the Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside the car using the Oil Drain machine, then they will drain the rest of the fluids inside, including the brake fluid, the power steering fluid, coolant, and windshield washer fluid, using the Drain Tool.

Afterwards, they will disassemble the whole car, and get the parts that will be repaired, until what is remaining on the Car Lift is the body frame itself.

Then, they will repair several car parts that still can be used in the restoration project by placing them on the Repair Tables that can be seen on the Workshop. From there, they will play a minigame where they need to hit green tabs with correct timing in order to fully fix the said parts.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired will be sold for additional Credits that they can use to buy new replacement parts, as well as Scraps that they can use to upgrade said parts.

Once they got the said parts repaired or replaced, they can now start reassembling the Mercedes-Benz 190E Evolution II, starting with its engine. In this restoration project, the engine that will be built is the I4 DOHC Turbocharged.

To do this in the Engine Stand, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine head, the spark plugs, the camshafts, the exhaust manifold, the exhaust manifold cover, the fuel rail, the fuel filter, the engine head cover, the ignition coil, the intake manifold, and the throttle.

They will also need the cam gears, the power steering pump, the alternator, the timing belt, the timing cover, the crankshaft pulley, the water pump, the idler roller, the serpentine belts, and the belt tensioner.

After they finished building the whole engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, then they will install it inside the car's engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

Then, they will install the rest of the internal parts, including the gearbox, the starter, the turbocharger, the brake servo, the reservoirs, the air filter along with its base and cover, the battery, the fuse box with its new relays and fuses, the radiator with its fan, and the ECU type A.

Then, they can start reassembling the rest of the car by installing the rest of its parts, including the exhaust pipes, the suspension, the braking system, the wheels, the body kit, the windshield and other glass panels, the lights, and the interior, including the steering wheel and seats.

Once they have finished reassembling the car, they will fill it up with a new batch of oil and other fluids, then they will paint its body in the Paint Booth. Afterwards, they will move it to the Test Path room to realign its lights and wheels, as well as to test its brakes.

Then, they will transfer the car to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the test, they can now test drive their own Mercedes-Benz 190E Evolution II.

