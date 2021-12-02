'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' SRT Viper GTS Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Sports Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available in the game, whether if it is pre-installed, came from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or downloaded as a car mod from the Steam Workshop, using more than 4,000 car parts.

They can either sell it for additional profit and for future car projects, as well as added car parts and upgrades, or keep it as part of their garage collection.

They can also repair or restore different kinds of cars, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to sports cars to full-size sedans.

One of the cars that they can restore in the game is the SRT Viper GTS, a sports car that was manufactured by Dodge under its Phase VX I, and was used in racing competitions such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The said car was seen production from 2012 to 2017.

How to Restore a SRT Viper GTS

Players can buy the SRT Viper GTS sports car in the game's Junkyard, Car Salon, and Car Auctions. Once they have purchased the said car, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then they will move it to one of the Car Lifts inside the Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside the car using the Oil Drain machine, as well as its other fluids like the brake fluid, the power steering fluid, the coolant, and the windshield washer fluid using the Drain Tool.

Afterwards, they will start disassembling the whole car, and get the parts that they need to repair or replace, until what is only remaining on the Car Lift is the body frame itself. Then, they will repair it using the Wielding Machine and detail its interior.

Then, they will repair the parts that still can be used for the restoration project by placing them on the Repair Tables, which can be seen inside the Workshop. From there, they will play a minigame where they will hit the green tabs in order to fully fix the said parts.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired will be sold instead for the additional Credits, which they can use to buy new parts that they will replace them, and Scraps, which they can use to upgrade several parts.

Once they got the repaired or replaced parts, they can now reassemble the whole SRT Viper GTS, starting with the engine, which is a V8 DOHC AXK.

In order to build it on the Engine Stand, according to Pityku Custom's YouTube video, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine heads, the camshafts, the cam gears, the spark plugs, the exhaust manifolds, the engine head covers, the ignition coils, the cover for the coils, the intake manifold, the fuel rails, and the fuel filter.

They will also need the alternator, the power steering pump, the timing belts, the timing cover, the idler rollers, the crankshaft pulley, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the serpentine belts, and the belt tensioner.

Once they have finished building the engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, then they will put inside of the car's engine bay with the help of the Engine Pulley.

Then, they will reinstall the other internal parts of the car, including the reservoirs, the radiator with its fan, the ABS pump and module, the battery, the fuse box with the new relays and fuses, the gearbox, the starter, the brake servo, the air filter with its base, cover and clips, and the ECU type A.

Then, they will reinstall the rest of the parts to the car, including the parts for its suspension and braking system, as well as exhaust pipes, wheels, body kits, lights, windshield and other glass panels, and interior parts such as the steering wheel and seats.

Then, they will fill it up with a new batch of oil and other fluids, then they will paint its body in the Paint Booth. Afterwards, they will move it to the Test Path room to realign its lights and wheels, and to test the braking system.

Then, they will transfer it to Dyno Test room to tune the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own SRT Viper GTS.

