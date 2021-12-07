'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' McLaren M8B Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Race Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of those said car mods is the McLaren M8B, which is one of the race cars developed by Bruce McLaren and his Motor Racing team for the Canadian-Amercan Challenge Cup, a sports car racing series that was lasted from 1966 to 1987.

How to Restore a McLaren M8B

Once they have downloaded the file for the car mod, and pasted it in the game's folder, players can find, and buy, the McLaren M8B in the Junkyard, the Barn, and the Car Auctions.

Once they have purchased the car, according to Boblas' YouTube video, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then move it to one of the Car Lifts in their Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside the car using the Oil Drain machine, then they will drain the rest of the other fluids such as the brake fluid, the coolant, and the power steering fluid using the Drain Tool, which can be accessed in the Additional Tools.

Afterwards, they will disassemble the whole car, and get the parts that are needed to be repaired or replaced, until what is remaining on the Car Lift is the body frame. Then, using the Wielding Machine, they will repair the said body frame, then detail its interior.

Then, they will repair the parts that they can still use in the restoration project by placing them on Repair Tables that are on the Workshop. From there, they will hit the green tabs in order to fully fix the said parts.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired will be sold instead for additional Credits that they can use to buy new replacement parts.

Once they have the repaired or replaced parts, they can start reassembling the whole McLaren M8B, starting with its engine, which is a V8 2carb OHV.

In order to build this on the Engine Stand, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the camshaft, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine heads, the valve push rods, the rocker arms, the exhaust manifolds, the spark plugs, the engine head covers, the intake manifold, the carburetors, the air filter along with the base and the cover, the ignition coil, the ignition distributor along with the rotor, cover and clips, and the ignition wires.

They will also need the power steering pump, the alternator, the fuel filter, the cam gear, the timing chain, the timing cover, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the crankshaft pulley, the serpentine belts, and the radiator fan.

Once they have finished building the whole engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, and then, using the Engine Pulley, they will reinstall it inside the engine bay.

Then, they will install the rest of the car's internal parts, including the reservoirs, the brake servo, the fuse box and the cover along with the new fuses and relays, the battery, the small intercoolers, the gearbox, the starter, and the fuel tank and pump.

Then, they will install the rest of the car's parts, including those for the suspension and braking system, as well as the wheels, the body kit, the interior parts such as the steering wheel and the seat, the lights, the engine cover, and the side mirrors.

Afterwards, they will fill it up with a new batch of oil and other fluids, then they will paint its body in the Paint Booth.

Then, they will move it to the Test Path room to realign the lights and the wheels, as well as test the newly-installed brakes.

Then, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their own McLaren M8B race car.

