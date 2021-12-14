'Pokemon Go' Magmar Spotlight Hour Guide: Will there be a Shiny Version, Weakness, Counters, Best Movesets, and More

As part of their continuing Season of Mischief, Pokemon Go will bring in Magmar in one of their Spotlight Hours for the month of December.

In this limited-time event, players will have the chance to encounter, and catch, this Fire-type Pokemon as it will appear more frequently in the wild.

Also during the Spotlight Hour, which will start this December 14th at 6:00 PM and will last until 7:00 PM, local time, according to Dual Shockers, they will also encounter a Shiny version of Magmar, if there are lucky enough.

Weakness, Counters for Magmar

In order for the Trainers to not waste the opportunity to catch a Magmar during Pokemon Go's Spotlight Hour, they must know first its weakness, as well as the best Pokemon to counter it once they encounter it in the wild.

Magmar is a Fire-type Pokemon. According to a chart provided by Eurogamer, Fire-type Pokemon are weak against Ground, Rock, and Water-Type Pokemon, as well as moves that are based from these types.

With these facts alone, Trainers can now generate a team that centers on countering Magmar with said Pokemon.

According to Pokebattler.com, they can consider adding in either Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon), Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge), Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump), Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide), Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf), or Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker) in their team.

They can also consider either Kingler (Bubble, Cranhammer), Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide), Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide), Therian Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake), Omastar (Rock Throw, Hydro Pump), Samurott (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon), Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earth Power), or Sharpedo (Waterfall, Hydro Pump).

They can also include either Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Earthquake/Drill Run), Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake), Krookodile (Mud-Slap, Earthquake), Empoleon (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon), Feraligatr (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon), Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon), Crawdunt (Waterfall, Crabhammer) or Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Stone Edge).

Once a Magmar that they are facing in the wild is on the verge of defeat, according to GoSuNoob, they can now throw their Poke Balls, as well as use their Razz Berries, in order to catch it.

Best Movesets

Once caught, they can now learn Magmar's stats, as well as its best movesets. According to gameinfo.io, Magmar has a 206 Attack, 154 Defense, and 163 Stamina. Its Health can reach 140 when it reaches Level 40.

They can even evolve it into Magmortar as long as they have 100 Candies and a Sinnoh Stone.

As for its movesets, Trainers can consider learning it the Ember Quick Move, while they can choose between Fire Blast or Flame Thrower for its Charged Move.

If they want to focus more on offense, they can choose the Ember and Fire Blast combination, as the moveset has the highest total of damage per second (DPS).

Other option for its Quick Move is the Karate Chop, a Fighting-type move that can deal 8 Damage and 10 DPS, while the best options for its Charged Move are Fire Punch, Frustration, and Return.

