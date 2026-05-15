The Library of Congress has announced the inclusion of the original "Doom" soundtrack into this year's National Recording Registry.

The original "Doom" soundtrack is one of the 25 sound recordings to have been included in the annual the National Recording Registry.

Original 'Doom' Soundtrack Now in the National Recording Registry

According to the announcement made by the Library of Congress, this is the third time that a video game soundtrack was selected for the National Recording Registry.

Aside from the "Doom" soundtrack, Taylor Swift's 2014 album "1989," Paul Anka's 1959 single "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," and Beyoncé 2008 single "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" are among those that made this year's list.

The Mutual Radio Networks Fight Night Radio Program on March 8, 1971, of the Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier boxing match has also been included.

"The sweep and diversity of the National Recording Registry class of 2026 beautifully captures the scope of the American experience as we celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary," said National Recording Preservation Board Chair Robbin Ahrold.

Ahrold added, "From icons of R&B to a holiday favorite en Español, from a legendary sports broadcast to this generation's superstars, it is a thrilling reflection of America at its best."

Original 'Doom' Soundtrack

The original "Doom" video game was developed and published by id Software and released in 1993.

According to Eurogamer, the game's soundtrack was created by a freelance composer named Bobby Prince. Prince previously said that the soundtrack was completed even before id Software could finish the game.

You can listen to the tracks from the original "Doom" soundtrack below.