How to Customize and Expand Your Garage in ‘Forza Horizon 6' for Cars Displays and Storage

"Forza Horizon 6" introduces deeper customization systems, and Forza Horizon 6 garage customization has become one of the most engaging features for players who want to build a personalized space for their car collection.

The "Forza Horizon 6" garage is no longer just a storage area but a customizable showcase where players can design layouts, display vehicles, and experiment with different presentation styles. With the right garage build, players can turn a simple space into a curated display of their favorite cars and achievements.

Instead of focusing on physical expansion, the system emphasizes creativity within fixed spaces using props, layouts, and car display locators. Players can enhance their garage through decoration, organization, and community-shared designs while managing storage efficiently. This makes "Forza Horizon 6" garage customization more about style and smart planning than unlocking larger rooms.

Best Houses And Garage Options in 'Forza Horizon 6'

Choosing the right house is an important first step in shaping a well-organized garage build. Each property offers different storage capacity, design potential, and display opportunities that affect overall "Forza Horizon 6" garage customization.

Mei's House, Ohtani (Starter – Free) : This is the starter property where players first experience basic garage features. It helps introduce storage management and early Forza Horizon 6 garage customization.

This is the starter property where players first experience basic garage features. It helps introduce storage management and early Forza Horizon 6 garage customization. Tokyo House, Tokyo (Free with VIP Pass / 3,000,000 CR without VIP Pass): A premium early upgrade that offers a more refined garage environment. It is ideal for players looking for a cleaner and more organized display setup.

A premium early upgrade that offers a more refined garage environment. It is ideal for players looking for a cleaner and more organized display setup. Yashiki House, Hokubu (10,000 CR): This property introduces decorative elements into garage layouts. It is useful for players exploring visual customization and themed car displays.

This property introduces decorative elements into garage layouts. It is useful for players exploring visual customization and themed car displays. Minka House, Ito (450,000 CR): A balanced midgame option with flexible design potential. It supports better organization for growing car collections.

A balanced midgame option with flexible design potential. It supports better organization for growing car collections. Hakusan Mountain Lodge, Sotoyama (635,000 CR): This house adds extra garage capacity and credit bonuses. It is ideal for players focused on expanding storage efficiency.

This house adds extra garage capacity and credit bonuses. It is ideal for players focused on expanding storage efficiency. Fuji Unkai House, Shimanoyama (830,000 CR): A scenic property with strong visual appeal for showcasing vehicles. It enhances presentation-focused garage setups.

A scenic property with strong visual appeal for showcasing vehicles. It enhances presentation-focused garage setups. Soko 78, Tokyo City (980,000 CR): A warehouse-style space that supports economical expansion of car collections. It is often used for practical storage and layout testing.

A warehouse-style space that supports economical expansion of car collections. It is often used for practical storage and layout testing. Vision House, Ohtani (1,500,000 CR): A premium property designed for high-end garage customization. It offers one of the best environments for polished vehicle displays.

How To Customize The Garage in 'Forza Horizon 6'

Garage customization in "Forza Horizon 6" is centered around creativity rather than structural expansion. Players can access a dedicated customization menu inside their owned house and begin editing their garage space. The system encourages experimenting with layouts, props, and vehicle placement to create unique showcase areas.

Accessing the Customizable Garage tab: Players start by entering any owned house and opening the Customizable Garage tab. From there, they can enter free placement mode to begin editing the space.

Players start by entering any owned house and opening the Customizable Garage tab. From there, they can enter free placement mode to begin editing the space. Free placement mode for layout editing: This mode allows players to adjust props, decorations, and display layouts within a fixed garage space. It focuses on design flexibility rather than physical expansion of the garage.

This mode allows players to adjust props, decorations, and display layouts within a fixed garage space. It focuses on design flexibility rather than physical expansion of the garage. Managing props through Browse & Manage: Players can remove individual props or clear everything at once using the management menu. The "Empty My Garage" option provides a clean slate for redesigning from scratch.

Players can remove individual props or clear everything at once using the management menu. The "Empty My Garage" option provides a clean slate for redesigning from scratch. Resetting layouts for a fresh start: Starting over can help players refine or improve their garage design without limitations. It is especially useful when planning a new Forza Horizon 6 garage build.

Starting over can help players refine or improve their garage design without limitations. It is especially useful when planning a new Forza Horizon 6 garage build. Using community garage designs: Players can browse and download garage layouts created by others. This allows quick access to polished designs while still requiring credits for setup.

Players can browse and download garage layouts created by others. This allows quick access to polished designs while still requiring credits for setup. Applying shared designs with credits: Community layouts can be applied directly to a player's garage with in-game currency. This makes it easier to achieve high-quality customization without building everything manually.

How To Maximize Display And Storage

Since the Forza Horizon 6 garage cannot be physically expanded, players need to focus on optimizing available space. The key to better organization is using car display locators, which determine where vehicles appear in the garage. With proper placement, a garage can showcase multiple cars in a structured and visually appealing way.

Players can also use the Display Cars feature to choose which vehicles appear in their garage. This is especially useful for building themed collections or highlighting rare vehicles in a garage build. Careful selection enhances both storage clarity and presentation quality.

Visitor permissions add a social element to garage customization. When enabled, other players can visit, inspect, or download a garage design. This transforms garage customization into a shared experience where creativity can be showcased and appreciated by the community.

Building A Better Garage Space

The most effective "Forza Horizon 6" garage setups focus on smart design rather than trying to expand physical space. A well-planned garage build combines house selection, display locators, and thoughtful vehicle placement to create a balanced showcase. Using props and community layouts further enhances visual quality without unnecessary complexity.

Players who focus on garage displays and organization will get more value from the system than those who only collect storage space. Over time, garage customization becomes a way to express personal style and highlight favorite cars. The result is a garage that feels less like storage and more like a curated automotive showroom.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can you expand your garage size in Forza Horizon 6?

No, the garage size in Forza Horizon 6 is fixed. Players cannot physically expand the space like a building upgrade. Instead, customization focuses on layouts, props, and display locators. This makes organization and design more important than size.

2. What are car display locators used for?

Car display locators determine where vehicles appear inside the garage. They allow players to position cars for better visual presentation. Using them correctly improves the overall Forza Horizon 6 garage build. They are essential for creating structured car displays.

3. Can you use community garage designs?

Yes, players can download community garage setups through the Browse Community Garages option. These designs can be applied to your own garage with required credits. It is a quick way to improve Forza Horizon 6 garage customization. Many players use this to save time and get professional-looking layouts.

4. What is the best way to start a garage build?

The best approach is to start with a simple house and add basic props and vehicles first. Then gradually improve the layout using display locators and storage management. This helps avoid clutter and confusion in early stages. A slow and structured approach leads to a better Forza Horizon 6 garage build.