'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Audi TT Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Sports Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the two downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of the those said car mods that can be downloaded is the Audi TT Mk1, or the Type 8N, which was a sports car produced by Audi as part of its continuing TT line.

The Mark 1 is the first of the said car line to be produced, and it was seen production from October of 1998 to June of 2006.

How to Restore an Audi TT

Once they downloaded the said file for the car mod from the Steam Workshop, and transferred it to the game's folder, players can now see the Audi TT in either the Car Auctions, the Car Salon, the Junkyard, or in the case of Games & Family TV's YouTube video, the Barn.

Once they got the car, they can now wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then transfer it to the Car Lift, where they will examine the car and its parts either through the Examination Mode or Additional Tools, both of which can be accessed from its pie menu.

Afterwards, they will drain whatever oil and other fluids that are remaining in the car using the Oil Drain machine and the Drain Tool, respectfully.

Then, they can now disassemble its parts, including its engine using the Engine Pulley, followed by its battery and electronic parts, wheels, braking system, suspension, gearbox and pipes, body kit, lights, windshield, and interior parts, until what is remaining in the Car Lift is its body frame.

Once they got the parts, those that can be fixed, and be reused again this restoration project, must be placed in the Repair Tables in the Workshop, where they need to play a mini-game in order to repair them.

On the other hand, those that cannot be repaired will be sold for additional Credits and Scrap, then they will buy instead new Replacement Parts.

Once all of the parts were repaired or replaced, they can now start rebuilding the car, starting with the engine itself. In order to reassemble it, they must have the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons including its rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the fuel filter, and the oil filter.

They will also need the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch release bearing, the engine heads A and B, the spark plugs, the camshafts, the camshaft caps A and B, the engine head covers A and B, the ignition coils, the intake manifold, the exhaust manifolds A, the throttle, and the fuel rail.

They will also need the alternator, the power steering pulley, the water pump, the rear timing covers A and B, the cam gears, the serpentine belts A and B, the front timing covers A, B and C, the idler rollers, the crankshaft pulley, and the belt tensioner.

Once they finished rebuilding it, they will remove the engine from the Engine Stand, and then, they will reinstall it in the car using the Engine Pulley. Afterwards, they will reassemble the whole car using either repaired or replaced parts.

Once they finished reassembling the car, they must refill it with a new batch of oil and other fluids like the brake fluid, power steering fluid, coolant, and windshield washer fluid. Then, they will transfer it to the Test Path room, where they need to realign its wheels and lights.

Afterwards, they will go to the Paint Booth, where they will customize its body paint, then they will go to the Dyno Test room, where they will perform final tuning to the gears of its gearbox, as well as its Dyno Test.

Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Audi TT, which they can either sell it for additional profit, or keep it as part of their garage collection.

