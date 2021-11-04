'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Skoda Octavia Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Small Family Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the two downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of the those said car mods that can be downloaded is the Skoda Octavia, a small family car made by Skoda Auto, a Czech car manufacturer, and was manufactured in 1996.

How to Restore a Skoda Octavia

Once they have downloaded the file for the car mod, and pasted it in the game's folder, they can now see the Skoda Octavia in either the Barn, the Junkyard, or in the case of Alex K's YouTube video, the Car Auctions.

Once they got the car, they will put it in the Car Wash to wash its body and interior, then they will transfer it to the Car Lift inside the Garage.

From there, they will examine the car either through Examination Mode or through Additional Tools, then they will drain its remaining oil and other fluids using the Oil Drain machine and Drain Tool, respectively.

Afterwards, they will disassemble the parts of the car, including its engine with the help of the Engine Pulley, along with its wheels, braking system, suspension, pipes, gearbox, body kit, lights, windshield, doors, and interior, until what is left is the body frame.

Then, using the Wielding Machine, they will repair the body frame, then they will fix those parts that still can be used in the restoration project in the Repair Tables in the Workshop. On the other hand, those that are impossible to be repaired can be replaced with new ones, and instead, sold them for additional Credits and Scraps.

Once they got all the parts repaired or replaced, they can start reassembling the car, starting with rebuilding its engine in the Engine Stand.

In order to do so, they must need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the rod caps, the crankshaft bearing caps, the oil pan, the fuel and oil filters, and the alternator.

They must also need the water pump, the thermostat, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch release bearing, the idler rollers, the engine heads, the camshaft, the cam gears, the camshaft caps, the spark plugs, the intake manifold, the serpentine belts, the ignition coils, and the timing cover.

They must also need the crankshaft pulley, the belt tensioner, the turbocharger, the throttle, the fuel rail, and the engine head cover.

After they finished building it, they must remove the engine from the Engine Stand, and using the Engine Pulley, they will put it back inside the car. Then, they will reinstall the rest of its parts.

Afterwards, they will transfer it to the Test Path room, where they will realign its lights and wheels, then will repaint it in the Paint Booth. Then, they will tune up the gears in its gearbox, and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied to the results in the said test, they can now test drive their own Skoda Octavia.

