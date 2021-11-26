'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Ferrari 458 Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Italian Sports Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of those said car mods is the Ferrari 458, an Italian sports car that was manufactured by Ferrari, and was seen production from 2009 to 2015.

How to Restore a Ferrari 458

Once they downloaded the car mod file for the car, and pasted it inside the game's folder, they will find the Ferrari 458 in the Car Auction, the Car Salon, the Barn, and the Junkyard. Once they have purchased the car, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash.

Afterwards, they will transfer it to one of the Car Lifts in their Garage, where they will drain whatever oil that is remaining using the Oil Drain machine, as well as other fluids such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid using the Drain Tool.

Then, according to Boblas' YouTube video, they will disassemble the whole car and get the parts needed to be repaired or replaced until what is left on the Car Lift is the body frame.

This includes its engine and other internal parts, its wheels, its braking system, its suspension, its exhaust pipes, its gearbox and starter, its body kit, its lights, its windshield, and its interior.

Afterwards, they will repair the said body frame using the Wielding Machine, then they will detail its interior again. Then, they will repair that they can still be used in the restoration project by placing them on Repair Tables.

In order to repair them, they will need to play a minigame where they will need to hit the green tabs with correct timing. They will continue to do this until the parts are completely fixed.

On the other hand, the parts that cannot be repaired anymore will be replaced with new ones and instead will be sold for additional Credits and Scrap.

Once they got all the repaired or replaced parts, they can now start reassembling the whole car, starting with rebuilding its engine, which is a V8 DOHC AXK engine.

To do this on their Engine Stands, they need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons and their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch release bearing, and the fuel filter.

They will also need the engine heads, the exhaust manifolds, the spark plugs, the camshafts, the engine head covers, the ignition coils, the covers for the coils, the intake manifold, the throttle, the fuel rails, the cam gears, the timing belts, the alternator, and the power steering pump.

They will also need the timing cover, the idler rollers, the crankshaft pulley, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the serpentine belts, and the belt tensioner.

Once they finished rebuilding it, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, and they will reinstall it inside the body frame's engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

Afterwards, they will reinstall the rest of the internal parts, including the gearbox, the starter, the reservoirs, the ECU type A, the air filters, the brake servo, the ABS pump and module, the fuse box with the new relays and fuses, the battery, the fuel tank, the fuel pump, and the medium intercoolers.

Then, they will reassemble the rest of the car. Once they are done doing so, they will fill it up with a new batch of oil and other car fluids. Then, they will give it a fresh coat of paint in the Paint Booth, and then they will move it to the Path Test room to realign its lights and wheels, as well as to test the new brakes.

Then, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room, where they will tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Ferrari 458.

