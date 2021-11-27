'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' 2013 Ford F-150 Raptor Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Pickup Truck and Tranform it for Off-Road Use [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of those said car mods is the 2013 Ford F-150 Raptor, a full-size pickup truck that can also be used off-road thanks to its all-terrain tires.

The said vehicle featured in the game was one of the First Generation pick-up trucks of the same line that were manufactured by Ford from 2010 to 2014.

How to Restore the Ford F-150 Raptor

Once they downloaded the car mod file for the vehicle, and pasted it in the game's folder, they will see the Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck in the game's Car Salon, the Junkyard, and the Car Auctions.

Once they have purchased the said vehicle, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then transfer it to one of the Car Lifts in their Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining in the car using the Oil Drain machine, as well as other fluids in there such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid using the Drain Tool.

Afterwards, they will disassemble the vehicle in order to get all of the parts that will be repaired or replaced for the restoration project until what is left on the Car Lift is its body frame.

This includes its engine and other internal parts, its wheels, its braking system, its suspension, its exhaust pipes, its body kit, its lights, its windshield and other glass panels, and the parts of its interior such as the steering wheel and seats.

Then, using the Wielding Machine, they will fix the pick-up truck's body, as well as detail its interior. Then, they will place the parts that still can be used in the restoration on the Repair Tables, where they will play a minigame in order to fix them.

On the other hand, the parts that cannot be repaired anymore will sold instead for additional Credits and Scraps, and will be replaced with new ones.

Once they got all of the parts needed, they will start rebuilding the whole pick-up truck, starting with its engine.

To do this on the Engine Stand, according to DieselDesigns Gaming's YouTube video, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine heads, the spark plugs, the exhaust manifolds, the cam shafts, the engine head covers, the ignition coils, the covers for the coils, the intake manifold for the supercharger, the supercharger unit, the throttle, the fuel filter, and the fuel rails.

They will also need the alternator, the power steering pump, the cam gears, the timing belts, the timing covers, the idler rollers, the crankshaft pulley, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the serpentine belts, including one for the supercharger, and the belt tensioner.

Once they finished building the engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, then they will install it in the body frame's engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

Afterwards, they will install the rest of the internal parts including the gearbox, the starter, the ABS pump and module, the reservoirs, the battery, the fuse box along with new relays and fuses, the radiator along with its fan and intercoolers, the brake servo, and the air filter along with its base, cover and clips.

Then they will reassemble the rest of the car. If they want to transform the pick-up truck into an all-terrain one, they can buy off-road tires, rims included, in the Wheel Shop, then they will purchase off-road body parts, including the front bumper and windshield that has flood lights installed, in the Community Cars Body Shop.

Once they finished reassembling the whole car, they will refill it with a new supply of oil and other fluids, then they will paint its body in the Paint Booth. Then, they will move it to the test Path room to realign its lights and wheel, as well as test the newly installed brakes.

Afterwards, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room to tune the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. If they are satisfied with the results of the said test, they can now test drive their very own Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck.

