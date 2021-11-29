'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Race Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of those said car mods is the Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR race car, a heavily modified 1965 Ford Mustang that came from a collaboration between the professional rally driver Ken Block, the Hoonigan Racing Division, and RTR Vehicles.

How to Restore a Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR

Once they have downloaded the car mod file, and pasted it in the game's folder, players can now find the Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR in the Car Auction, the Car Salon, the Barn, and the Junkyard.

Once they have purchased the car, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then move it to one of the Car Lifts in their Garage. From there, they will drain whatever amount of oil that is remaining inside of the car using the Oil Drain machine.

Then, they will drain the rest of the remaining fluids that is still inside of the its reservoirs, such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid, using the Drain Tool, which they can access from the Additional Tools in the car's pie menu.

Afterwards, they will disassemble the whole car, and get the parts that need to be repaired or replaced, until what is remaining on the Car Lift is the body frame.

Those that will need to be repaired in order to be used in the restoration project will be placed on the Repair Tables, where they will play a minigame in order to fix them. In the said minigame, they will need to hit the green tabs until the said parts are completely repaired.

On the other hand, those parts that are impossible to be repaired will be instead sold for additional Credits and Scraps, and will be replaced with new ones, or if they want to increase the car's Tuning percentage, they will be replaced with the Performance Parts.

If they purchased the car in the Junkyard, just like the one in SONNY Gaming's YouTube video, they will also need to buy new parts that will fill in its missing parts.

Once they got the parts repaired or replaced, they will start reassembling the whole car, starting with rebuilding its engine on the engine stand, which is a V8 1carb OHV.

In order to do this, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the camshaft, the pistons with their rings, the camshaft bearing caps, the rods, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine heads, the valve push rods, the rocker arms, the engine head covers, the exhaust manifolds, the spark plugs, the intake manifold, the carburetor, the round air filter, along with its base and cover, the ignition coil, the ignition distributor, along with its rotor, cap and clips, and the ignition wires.

They will also need the alternator, the power steering pump, the fuel filter, the cam gear, the timing chain, the timing cover, the crankshaft pulley, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the serpentine belts, and the radiator fan.

Once they finished rebuilding the engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, and install it in the body frame's engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

Then, they will also install the rest of its internal parts like the battery, the radiator, the fuse box with the new relays and fuses, the fluid reservoirs, the brake servo, the ECU type A, the gearbox, and the starter.

Afterwards, they can now reassemble the whole car, including the exhaust pipes, the suspension, the braking system, the wheels, the body kit, the lights, the windshield and other glass panels, and the interior, including the seats and the steering wheel.

Once they have done with the reassembly, they will fill the car up with a new batch of oil and other fluid, then they will paint its body in the Paint Booth. Then, they will move the car to the Test Path room to realign the wheels and the lights, as well as to test its new brakes.

Then, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room to tune the gears inside of its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their own Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR race car.

