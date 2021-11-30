'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Salem Overking (Ford Crown Victoria) Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Full-Size Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available in the game, whether if it is pre-installed, came from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or downloaded as a car mod from the Steam Workshop, using more than 4,000 car parts.

They can either sell it for additional profit and for future car projects, as well as added car parts and upgrades, or keep it as part of their garage collection.

They can also repair or restore different kinds of cars, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to sports cars to full-size sedans.

One of the said cars is the Salem Overking, or in real life, it is the Ford Crown Victoria full-size sedan, which is manufactured by Ford from 1991 to 2011.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Delray Custom (Chevrolet Bel Air) Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Muscle Car [VIDEO]

How to Restore a Salem Overking

Players can purchase the Salem Overking in the Barn, the Junkyard, and the Car Auctions. Once they have bought the car, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it to one of the Car Lifts in the Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside of the car using the Oil Drain machine, as well as other fluids that are in their respective reservoirs, such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid, using the Drain Tool.

Afterwards, they will disassemble the whole car, and get the parts that they will need to repair or replace, until what is left on the Car Lift is the body frame. Then, they will repair the said body frame using the Wielding Machine, then detail its interior.

Then, they will repair the parts they can still use in the restoration project by placing them on the Repair Table, and play a minigame, where they need to hit the green tabs in order to fully fix said parts.

On the other hand, they will replace those parts that are impossible to be repaired with new ones, and instead they will be sold for additional Credit and Scraps.

Once they got the repaired or replaced parts, they can now start reassembling the Salem Overking, starting with its engine.

To do this on the Engine Stand, according to Alex K's YouTube video, they need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the rod caps, the crankshaft bearing caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine heads, the exhaust manifolds, the camshafts, the camshaft caps, the engine head covers, the spark plugs, the ignition coils, the intake manifold, the throttle, the fuel filter, and the fuel rails.

They will also need the cam gears, the timing chain, the water pump, the timing shoe, the timing cover, the alternator, the power steering pump, the idler rollers, the crankshaft pulley, the water pump pulley, the serpentine belt, and the belt tensioners.

Once they finished rebuilding the engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, and reinstall it inside the body frame's engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

After that, they will reinstall the reservoirs, the ABS pump and module, the brake servo, the battery, the fuse box along with its new relays and fuses, the air filter along with its base, cover and clips, the radiator and its fan, the ECU type A, the gearbox, and the starter.

Then, they will reinstall the rest of the car's parts, including the exhaust pipes, the suspension, the braking system, the wheels, the body kit, the lights, the windshield and other glass panels, and the interior including the steering wheel and seats.

Once they are done reassembling the whole car, they will refill it with the new batch of oil and other fluids, then they will paint its body in the Paint Booth. Afterwards, they will move it to the Test Path room to realign the wheels and lights, as well as testing its new brakes.

Then, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room, where they need to tune up the gears in the gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their own Salem Overking.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Race Car [VIDEO]