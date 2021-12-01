'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Echos Imperator (Dodge Challenger Mk III) Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Mid-Size Muscle Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available in the game, whether if it is pre-installed, came from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or downloaded as a car mod from the Steam Workshop, using more than 4,000 car parts.

They can either sell it for additional profit and for future car projects, as well as added car parts and upgrades, or keep it as part of their garage collection.

They can also repair or restore different kinds of cars, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to sports cars to full-size sedans.

One of the said cars is the Echos Imperator, or in real life, it is the Dodge Challenger Mk III mid-size muscle car, which was manufactured by Dodge since 2008, and it was seen production up until the present day.

How to Restore the Echos Imperator

Players can buy the Echos Imperator in the game's Junkyard, Barn, and Car Auctions. Once they have purchased the game, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it to one of the Car Lifts that are inside the Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil and other fluids, such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid, that are remaining inside of it using the Oil Drain machine and the Drain Tool, respectively.

Afterwards, they can start disassembling the whole car get the parts needed to be repaired or replaced until what is left on the Car Lift is the body frame itself. From there, they will repair it using the Wielding Machine, then detail its interior.

Then, they will repair the parts that they can still use in the restoration project by placing them on the Repair Tables that are on the Workshop. From there, they will play a minigame, where they will need to hit the green tabs in order to fully fix the said parts.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired will be sold instead for additional Credits and Scrap, and they will be eventually replaced with hewer ones.

Once they have the repaired or replaced parts, they can now start reassembling the whole Echos Imperator, starting with its engine, which according to Kestral's YouTube video, is a V8 DOHC CGM.

In order to build the said engine on the Engine Stand, they need the engine block, the crankshaft, the camshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine heads, the valve push rods, the rocker arms, the exhaust manifolds, the spark plugs, the engine head covers, the ignition coils, the intake manifold, the fuel rails, the fuel filter, and the throttle.

They will also need the power steering pump, the arm for the alternator, the alternator itself, the cam gear, the timing chain, the timing cover, the idler rollers, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the crankshaft pulley, and the serpentine belts.

Once they have finished building the engine unit, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, then they will install it inside the body frame's engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

Afterwards, they will also install the other internal parts such as the reservoirs, the battery, the fuse box with the new relays and fuses, the brake servo, the ECU type A, the ABS pump and module, the radiator along with its fan, the air filter with its base, cover and clips, the gearbox, and the starter.

Then, they will continue reassembling the car by reinstalling the rest of the parts, including the fuel tank and pump, the exhaust pipes, the parts for the suspension and the braking system, the wheels, the body kit, the lights, the windshield and other glass panels, and the parts for the interior, such as the steering wheel and seats.

Once they are done reassembling it, they will fill the car with a new batch of oil and other fluids, then they will paint its body in the Paint Booth. Afterwards, they will move it to the Test Path room to realign its lights and wheels, as well as to test its newly-installed brakes.

Then, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Echos Imperator.

