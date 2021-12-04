'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Griffin Tyro (Mini Cooper S) Guide: How to Restore Hatchback Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available in the game, whether if it is pre-installed, came from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or downloaded as a car mod from the Steam Workshop, using more than 4,000 car parts.

They can either sell it for additional profit and for future car projects, as well as added car parts and upgrades, or keep it as part of their garage collection.

They can also repair or restore different kinds of cars, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to sports cars to full-size sedans to hatchbacks.

One of the said cars that are available in the game is the Griffin Tyro, or in real life, it is the Mini Cooper S, a Supercharged Mini Cooper model that was produced in 2001 to 2006.

How to Restore a Griffin Tyro

Players can buy the Griffin Tyro in Car Mechanic Simulator 2021's Car Auctions, as well as the Car Salon and the Junkyard. Once they have purchased the car, according to Boblas' YouTube video, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then transfer it to one of the Car Lifts in the Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside the car using the Oil Drain machine, as well as the other fluids such as the brake fluid, the power steering fluid, the coolant, and the windshield washer fluid using the Drain Tool.

Afterwards, they will start disassembling the whole car, and get the parts that will be repaired or replaced, until all that is left on the Car Lift is the body frame itself. Then, they will repair the said body frame with the Wielding Machine, while they will detail its interior.

Then, they will repair the parts that they can still use in the restoration project by placing them on Repair Tables that are in the Workshop. From there, they will play a minigame where they will hit the green tabs until they fully fixed the said parts.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired will be sold instead for additional Credits, which they can use to buy new replacement parts, as well as Scraps, which they can use to upgrade them.

Once they got the repaired or replaced parts, they can now reassemble the Griffin Tyro, starting with its engine, which is an I4 DOHC BFM.

To build it on the Engine Stand, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine head, the camshafts, the camshaft caps, the spark plugs, the engine head cover, the ignition coils, the exhaust manifold, the turbocharger, the cam gears A and B, the timing chain, the timing covers, the fuel filter, the fuel injectors, the intake manifold, and the throttle.

They will also need the alternator, the power steering pump, the idler rollers, the water pump, another cam gear, the serpentine belt A, the belt tensioner, another timing cover, the crankshaft pulley, the serpentine belt B, and another idler roller.

Once they finished building it, they will remove the engine from the Engine Stand, then they will install it inside the car's engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

Then, they will install the rest of the internal car parts such as the battery, the fuse box along with the new relays, fuses and the cover, the ABS pump and module, the reservoirs, the ECU type A, the brake servo, the radiator and its fan, the air filter along with the base and cover, and the gearbox.

Then, they will install the rest of the car's parts, including the parts for its suspension, exhaust pipes, and braking system, as well as its wheels, body kit, lights, windshield and other glass panels, and interior such as the steering wheel and seats.

Once they finished reassembling the whole car, they will fill it up with the fresh batch of oil and other fluids, then paint it in the Paint Booth. Then, they will move it to the Test Path room to realign its wheels and lights, as well as test its newly-installed brakes.

Then, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive the Griffin Tyro hatchback car.

