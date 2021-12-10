'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Emden Jager (Volkswagen Golf) Simulation Guide: How to Restore this Compact Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available in the game, whether if it is pre-installed, came from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or downloaded as a car mod from the Steam Workshop, using more than 4,000 car parts.

They can either sell it for additional profit and for future car projects, as well as added car parts and upgrades, or keep it as part of their garage collection.

They can also repair or restore different kinds of cars, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to sports cars to full-size sedans to hatchbacks to grand tourers.

One of the said cars that are already available to the game is the Emden Jager, or in real life, it is the Volkswagen Golf, a compact car that was manufactured by Volkswagen. The variant that was present in the game is its Second Generation, which was manufactured in 1983.

How to Restore an Emden Jager

Players can find, and purchase, the Emden Jager in the game's Car Auction, the Barn, and the Junkyard. Once they have bought the car, according to Gamer Talker's YouTube video, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it to one of the Car Lifts in the Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside of the car using the Oil Drain machine, then they will do the same with other car fluids such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and windshield washer fluid using the Drain Tool.

Afterwards, they will disassemble the car, and get the parts that will be repaired or replaced, until all that is left on the Car Lift is the body frame, where they need to repair using the Wielding Machine.

Then, they will repair the parts that they can still use in the restoration project by placing them on Repair Tables that are in the Workshop. From there, they will play a minigame where they need to hit the green tabs in order to completely fix the said parts.

The parts that cannot be repaired, on the other hand, will be replaced with new ones, and will be sold for additional Credits and Scraps.

Once they got all of the repaired or replaced parts, they can now start reassembling the whole Emden Jager, starting with rebuilding its engine, which is an I4 DOHC Turbocharged.

To do this on the Engine Stand, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine head, the camshafts, the engine head cover, the spark plugs, the ignition coils, the fuel rail, the fuel filter, the exhaust manifold with its cover, the intake manifold, the throttle, and the turbocharger.

They will also need the cam gears, the timing belt, the timing cover, the alternator, the power steering pump, the crankshaft pulley, the water pump, the idler roller, the serpentine belts, and the belt tensioner.

Once they finished building the engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, then using the Engine Pulley, they will put it inside the car's engine bay.

After that, they will install the rest of the car's internal parts, including the gearbox, the starter, the reservoirs, the fuel tank and pump, the ECU type A, the air filter with its base and cover, the fuse box and cover with the new relays and fuses, the battery, the brake servo, the radiator with its fan, and the ABS pump and module.

Then, they will install the rest of its parts, including ones for its exhaust pipes, its suspension, and its braking system, as well as its wheels, its body kit, its lights, its windshield and other glass panels, and the parts for its interior such as the steering wheel and the seats.

Once they finished reassembling the whole car, they will refill it with a new batch of oil and other fluids, then paint its body in the Paint Booth.

Then, they will move it to the Test Path room to realign the lights and the wheels, as well as to test its brakes.

Afterwards, they will move it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test to check the engine's performance. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Emden Jager.

