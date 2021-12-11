'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Luxor Baronne (1979 Cadillac Sedan DeVille) Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Luxury Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available in the game, whether if it is pre-installed, came from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or downloaded as a car mod from the Steam Workshop, using more than 4,000 car parts.

They can either sell it for additional profit and for future car projects, as well as added car parts and upgrades, or keep it as part of their garage collection.

They can also repair or restore different kinds of cars, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to sports cars to full-size sedans to hatchbacks to grand tourers.

One of the already available cars in the game is the Luxor Baronne, or in real life, it is the 1979 Cadillac Sedan DeVille, a luxury car that is manufactured by Cadillac as part of its Cadillac DeVille series.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Emden Jager (Volkswagen Golf) Simulation Guide: How to Restore this Compact Car [VIDEO]

The car present in the game is its Fifth Generation variant, which was manufactured between 1977 to 1984.

How to Restore a Luxor Baronne

Players can purchase the Luxor Baronne in the Junkyard, in the Barn, and in the Car Auction. Once they have bought the car, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then transfer it to one of the Car Lifts in the Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside the car using the Oil Drain machine, as well as the rest of its fluids such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid using the Drain Tool.

Then, they will disassemble the car, and get the parts that are needed to be repaired or replaced, until what is remaining on the Car Lift is its body frame, which they need to repair using the Wielding Machine, as well as having its interior detailed.

Afterwards, they will repair the parts that still can be used in the restoration project by placing them on the Repair Tables that are on the Workshop. From there, they will play a minigame where they will need to hit the green tabs in order to fix the said parts.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired will be replaced with new ones, and instead, they will be sold for additional Credits and Scraps.

Once they got all of the parts repaired or replaced, they can now start reassembling the Luxor Baronne, starting with rebuilding its engine, which is a V8 OHV SS.

In order to do this on the Engine Stand, according to harryp32's YouTube video, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the camshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine heads, the valve push rods, the rocker arms, the engine head covers, the spark plugs, the exhaust manifolds, the intake manifold, the fuel rails, the fuel filter, the carburetors, the air filter with its base and cover, the ignition distributor with its rotor, cap and clips, and the ignition wires.

They will also need the cam gear, the timing chain, the timing cover, the crankshaft pulley, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the power steering pump, the arm, the alternator, the serpentine belts, and the radiator fan.

Once they finished rebuilding the whole engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, then they will put it inside the engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

Afterwards, they will install the rest of the car's internal parts, including the battery, the fuse box and cover with new relays and fuses, the reservoirs, the brake servo, the radiator, the fuel tank, the gearbox, and the starter.

Then, they will install the rest of the parts, including ones for its exhaust pipes, its suspension, and its braking system, as well as the wheels, the body kit, the lights, the windshield and other glass panels, and the parts for its interior, including its seats and its steering wheel.

Once they are done reassembling the whole car, they will refill it with a new batch of oil and other fluids, then paint its body in the Paint Booth.

Then, they will move it to the Test Path room to realign its lights and wheels, as well as to test its brakes, then they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Luxor Baronne.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' McLaren F1 GTR Long Tail Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Race Car [VIDEO]