'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Aston Martin V12 Vantage Restoration Guide: How to Restore This Grand Tourer [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of the said downloadable car mods is the one for the Aston Martin V12 Vantage, a variant of Aston Martin's Vantage grand tourer, which was built between 2009 to 2018.

How to Restore an Aston Martin V12 Vantage

Once they have downloaded the file for the car mod, and pasted it inside the game's folder, players can purchase the Aston Martin V12 Vantage in the game's Car Auction, Car Salon, and the Junkyard.

Once they have purchased the car, according to Pityku Customs' YouTube video, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it to one of the Car Lifts in their Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside of the car using the Oil Drain machine, as well as other fluids such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid using the Drain Tool.

After that, they will disassemble the whole car, and get the parts that they need to repair or replace, until what is left on the Car Lift is the body frame, where they need to repair using the Wielding Machine, as well as detail its interior.

Then, they will repair the parts that still can be used in the restoration project by placing them on the Repair Tables, all of which are in the Workshop. From there, they will play a minigame where they will need to hit the green tabs in order to fully fix said parts.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired will be sold instead for additional Credits, which they can use to buy new replacement parts.

Once they got the parts repaired or replaced, they can start reassembling the Aston Martin V12 Vantage, starting withs engine, which is a V12 DOHC MRC.

In order to build it on the Engine Stand, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the twelve pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine heads, the crankshafts, the crankshaft caps, the spark plugs, the engine head covers, the ignition coils, the exhaust manifolds, the intake manifold, the fuel rail, the fuel filter, and the throttles.

They will also need the power steering pump, the alternator, the cam gears, the serpentine belts, the timing chain shoes, the timing covers, the timing chain cover, the crankshaft pulley, the water pump, the water pump pulleys, the idler rollers, the thermostat, and the belt tensioner.

Once they finished building the whole engine, they will remove it from Engine Stand, and then they will put it inside the car's engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

Then, they will install the rest of the car's internal parts, such as the gearbox, the starter, the battery, the ECU type A, the reservoirs, the fuse box and cover with new fuses and relays, the brake servo, the ABS pump and module, the radiator and the fans, the air filters with its bases, covers and clips, and the fuel tank.

Then, they will install the rest of its other parts, including the parts for its exhaust pipes, its suspension, and its braking system, as well as its body kit, its lights, its windshield and other glass panels, and the parts for its interior such as the steering wheel and the seats.

After they reassemble the whole car, they will fill it up with a new batch of oil and other fluids, then they will paint its body in the Paint Booth.

Then, they will move it to the Test Path room to realign its lights and wheels, as well as to test its newly-installed brakes.

Then, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Aston Martin V12 Vantage.

