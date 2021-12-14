'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Jaguar F-Type Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Grand Tourer [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can repair and restore cars that are available in the game using more than 4,000 car parts.

Once repaired or restored, they can either sell it for additional profit that they can use for future car restoration projects or keep it as part of their growing in-game car collection.

Aside from the already installed 72 cars, and thousands of car mods that can be downloaded in the Steam Workshop for free, they can also restore one of the cars that are included in the car mechanic simulation game's downloadable content (DLC) Car Packs.

These DLC Car Packs include the Nissan Car Pack, the Electrical Car Pack, the Jaguar Car Pack, the Porsche Car Pack, and the Pagani Remastered Car Pack.

One of the said cars is the Jaguar F-Type, which is included in the Jaguar Car Pack. The said car is a grand tourier manufactured by Jaguar from 2013, and was seen production up until now.

How to Restore the Jaguar F-Type

Once they have downloaded the Jaguar Car Pack DLC, players can now find, and purchase, the Jaguar F-Type in the game's Junkyard, as well as in the Car Salon and in the Car Auction.

Once they have bought the car, according to Boblas' YouTube video, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it to one of the Car Lifts that are in their Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining using the Oil Drain machine, as well as the other fluids such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid using the Drain Tool.

Afterwards, they will disassemble the whole car, and get the parts that will be repaired or replaced, until what is left on the Car Lift is the body frame, which they need to repair using the Wielding Machine, as well as have its interior detailed.

Then, they will repair the parts that they can still use in the restoration project by placing them on Repair Tables and play a minigame, where they need to hit the green tabs in order to fully fix the said parts.

On the other hand, the parts that cannot be repaired will be instead replaced with new ones, and will be sold for additional Credit and Scraps.

Once they got all of the repaired and replaced parts, they can now start restoring the Jaguar F-Type, starting with rebuilding its engine, which is a V8 AJ133.

To do this on the Engine Stand, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the eight pistons with their rings, the rod caps, the crankshaft bearing caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine heads, the camshafts, the camshaft caps, the exhaust manifolds, the spark plugs, the engine head covers, the ignition coils, the fuel rails, the supercharger, the fuel filter, and the throttle.

They will also need the alternator, the power steering pump, the cam gears, the timing chains, the timing chain shoes, the timing covers, the idler rollers, the crankshaft pulley, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the serpentine belts, and the belt tensioners.

Once they finished building the whole engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, and they will put it in the car's engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

Afterwards, they will install the rest of the car's internal parts such as the gearbox, the starter, the reservoirs, the battery, the ABS pump and module, the brake servo, the radiator with its fan, the air filters with their bases, covers and clips, the fuse box and cover with new relays and fuses, and the ECU type A.

Then, they will install the rest of its parts, including the ones for its exhaust pipes, its suspension, and its braking system, as well as its wheels, its body kit, its lights, its windshield and other glass panels, and the parts of its interior, including its steering wheel and seats.

Once they finished reassembling the whole car, they will fill it up with a new batch of oil and other fluids, then they will paint its body in the Paint Booth.

Then, they will move it to the Test Path room to realign its lights and wheels, as well as to test its newly-installed braking system.

Then, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Jaguar F-Type.

