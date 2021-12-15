'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Nissan Skyline GTS-R R31 Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Mid-size Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players are given the opportunity to repair and restore cars using more than 4,000 car parts. These cars can either be pre-installed, included in its downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop in the form of car mod files.

One of the said cars is the Nissan Skyline GTS-R R-31, a variant from the Seventh Generation of Nissan's Skyline series of cars. The said mid-size car was produced in Japan from 1985 to 1989, and in Australia from 1986 to 1990.

How to Restore a Nissan Skyline GTS-R R-31

Once they have downloaded the file for the car mod, and pasted it in the game's folder, players can now find, and buy, the Nissan Skyline GTS-R R-31 from the Junkyard, the Car Auction, and the Car Salon.

After purchasing it, according to Boblas' YouTube video, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then transfer it to one of the Car Lifts that are in the Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside the car using the Oil Drain machine, as well as other fluids such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid using the Drain Tool.

Afterwards, they will disassemble the whole car, and get the parts that they need to repair or replace, until what is left on the Car Lift is the body frame, which they need to repair using the Wielding Machine, as well as its interior detailed.

Then, they will repair the parts that they can still use in the restoration project by placing them on the Repair Tables that are in the Workshop, where they need to play minigame by hitting the green tabs. They will need to continue doing this until the said parts are fully fixed.

On the other hand, the parts that cannot be repaired will be replaced with new ones, and they will be sold for additional Credits.

Once they have the repaired or replaced parts, they can start reassembling the whole Nissan Skyline GTS-R R-31, starting with its engine, which is the I4 DOHC SR20DET.

To build this on the Engine Stand, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, four pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearings caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine head, the intake manifold, the throttle, the camshafts, the fuel rail, the camshaft caps, the cam gears, the spark plugs, the timing chain, the engine head cover, the ignition coils, the exhaust manifold, the turbocharger, and the fuel filter.

They will also need the alternator, the power steering pump, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the timing chain shoe, the timing cover, the crankshaft pulley, the serpentine belts, and the radiator fan.

Once they finished building the whole engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, then using the Engine Pulley, they will install it inside the engine bay.

Then, they install the car's internal parts such as the gearbox, the starter, the reservoirs, the radiator with its fan, the brake servo, the battery, the ABS pump and module, the air filter with its base, cover and clips, and two fuse boxes with their new relays and fuses.

Then, they will install the rest of its parts, including ones for the exhaust pipes, the suspension, and the braking system, as well as the wheels, the body kit, the lights, the windshield and other glass panels, and the parts of the interior, including the seats and the steering wheel.

Once they finished reassembling the whole car, they will refill it with a new batch of oil and other fluids, then they will paint its body on the Paint Booth.

Then, they will move it to the Test Path room to realign its lights and wheels, as well as to test its newly installed braking system.

Then, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test to check the engine's performance. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Nissan Skyline GTS-R R-31.

