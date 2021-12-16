'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Audi RS2 Avant Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Luxury Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of the said downloadable car mods is the one for the Audi RS2 Avant, an entry-level luxury car that was manufactured by Audi from 1994 to 1995.

How to Restore an Audi RS2 Avant

After they have downloaded the file for the car mod from the Steam Workshop, and pasted it in the game's folder, they can now find, and purchase, the Audi RS2 Avant in the Junkyard, the Barn, the Car Salon, and the Car Auction.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Nissan Skyline GTS-R R31 Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Mid-size Car [VIDEO]

Once they have bought the car, according to Boblas' YouTube video, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then transfer it to one of the Car Lifts that are in the Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside of it using the Oil Drain machine, as well as the other fluids such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid using the Drain Tool.

Afterwards, they will start dismantling the whole car, and get the parts that they need to repair or replace, until what is left on the Car Lift is the body frame, which they need to repair using the Wielding Machine, as well as having its interior detailed.

Then, they will repair the parts they can still use in the restoration project by placing them on Repair Tables that are in the Workshop, where they need to play minigame that requires them to hit the green tabs to fully fix the said parts.

On the other hand, the parts that cannot be fixed anymore will be replaced instead with new ones, and will be sold for additional Credits and Scraps.

Once they got the repaired and replaced parts, they can start reassembling the Audi RS2 Avant, starting with rebuilding the engine, which is the I5 DOHC ADI.

To do this on the Engine Stand, the need the engine block, the crankshaft, five pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine head, the exhaust manifold, the turbocharger, the blow off valve, the camshafts, the camshaft caps, the cam gears, the timing chain, the spark plugs, the engine head cover, the ignition coils, the ignition coil cover, the intake manifold, the fuel rail, the fuel filter, the water manifold, and the throttle.

They will also need the timing cover, another cam gear, the water pump, the alternator, the power steering pump, the serpentine belt, the idler roller, the timing covers, the crankshaft pulley, another idler roller, another serpentine belt, the belt tensioner, and the radiator fan.

Once they finished rebuilding the whole engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, then using the Engine Pulley, they will put it inside the engine bay.

Then, they will install the car's internal parts, including the gearbox, the starter, the reservoirs, the battery, the radiator, the ABS pump and module, the ECU type A, the brake servo, the fuse box base and cover with the new relays and fuses, the air filter with its base and cover, and the medium intercooler.

Then, they will install the rest of its parts, including ones that are for the exhaust pipes, the suspension, and the braking system, as well as the wheels, the body kit, the lights, the windshield and other glass panels, and the parts for the interior, including the seats and steering wheel.

Once they are finished reassembling it, they will fill it up with a new batch of oil and other fluids, then they will paint its body in the Paint Booth.

Then, they will transfer it to the Test Path room to realign the lights and wheels, as well as to test its newly-installed brakes.

Then, they will move it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test to check the performance of its engine. If they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Audi RS2 Avant.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Luxor Baronne (1979 Cadillac Sedan DeVille) Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Luxury Car [VIDEO]