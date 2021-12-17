'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Sports Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of the said downloadable car mods is the one for the Nissan Skyline GT-R R34, a Fifth Generation variant of Nissan's Skyline GT-R line of sports cars that was manufactured from 1999 to 2002.

How to Restore a Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

Once they have downloaded the file for the car mod, and pasted it in the game's folder, they can find, and buy, the Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 in the Junkyard, the Barn, the Car Salon, and the Car Auction.

Once they have purchased the said car, according to Boblas' YouTube video, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then move it to one of the Car Lifts that are in the Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside the car using the Oil Drain machine, as well as its other fluids such as the brake fluid, the power steering fluid, the coolant, and the windshield washer fluid using the Drain Tool.

Afterwards, they will disassemble the whole car, and get parts that they need to repair or replace, until what is left on the Car Lift is the body frame, which they need to repair using the Wielding Machine, while they also need to detail its interior.

Then, they will repair the parts that they can still use in the restoration project by placing them on the Repair Tables that are in the Workshop. From there, they will play a minigame where they will hit the green tabs in order to fully fix the said parts.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired will be sold instead for additional Credits and Scraps, and they will be replaced with new ones.

Once they got the repaired or replaced parts, they can now start reassembling the whole Nissan Skyline GT-R R34, starting with its engine, which is a I6 DOHC BU2 Turbo.

In order to build the said engine on the Engine Stand, they need the engine block, the crankshaft, six pistons with their rings, the rod caps, the crankshaft bearing caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine head, the camshafts, the camshaft caps, the engine head covers, the spark plugs, the ignition coils, the exhaust manifold, the turbocharger, the intake manifold, the throttle, the fuel rail, and the fuel filter.

They will also need the cam gears, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the alternator, the power steering pump, the serpentine belts, the ignition coil cover, the idler rollers, the timing covers, the crankshaft pulley, the bel tensioner, and the radiator fan.

Once they finished building the engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, then using the Engine Pulley, they will put it inside the engine bay.

Then, they will install the car's other internal parts such as the reservoirs, the battery, the brake servo, the ABS pump and module, the ECU type B, the fuse box and cover with new relays and fuses, the radiator with its fan, the air filter with its base and cover, the gearbox, and the starter.

Then, they will install the rest of its parts, including the ones for the exhaust pipes, the suspension, and the braking system, as well as the wheels, the body kit, the lights, the windshield and other glass panels, and the parts for the interior such as the seats and the steering wheel.

Once they finished reassembling the whole car, they will fill it up with a new batch of oil and other fluids, then they will paint its body in the Paint Booth.

Then, they will move it to the Test Path room to realign the wheels and the lights, as well as to test the newly installed brakes.

Then, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in the gearbox and perform a dyno test to its engine to check its performance. Once they are satisfied with the result, they can now test drive their very own Nissan Skyline GT-R R34.

