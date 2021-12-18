'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Rino Bianco (Fiat Grande Punto) Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Italian Minicar [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available in the game, whether if it is pre-installed, came from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or downloaded as a car mod from the Steam Workshop, using more than 4,000 car parts.

They can either sell it for additional profit and for future car projects, as well as added car parts and upgrades, or keep it as part of their garage collection.

They can also repair or restore different kinds of cars, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to sports cars to full-size sedans to hatchbacks to grand tourers to minicars.

One of them is the Rino Bianco, or in real life, it is the Fiat Grande Punto, a supermini car that was produced by Fiat in Europe from 2005 to 2018.

How to Restore a Rino Bianco

Players can find, and buy, the Rino Bianco in the Car Auction and in the Barn. Once they have purchased the car, according to Racinggenix' YouTube video, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transport it to one of the Car Lifts that are in the Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside the car using the Oil Drain machine, as well as other fluids such as the braking fluid, the power steering fluid, the coolant, and the windshield washer fluid using the Drain Tool.

Afterwards, they will disassemble the whole car, and get the parts that they will repair or replace, until what is left on the Car Lift is the body frame, which they need to repair using the Wielding Machine, and have its interior detailed.

Then, they will repair the parts that they can still use in the restoration project by placing them on Repair Tables, and play a minigame where they need to hit the green tabs to fully fix them.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to be repaired will be sold instead for additional Credits and Scraps, and they will be replaced with new ones.

Once they got the repaired or replaced parts, they can start reassembling the whole Rino Bianco, starting with its engine, which is an I4 DOHC AQC.

To build it on the Engine Stand, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the four pistons with their rings, the rods caps, the crankshaft bearing caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine head, the camshafts, the spark plugs, the engine head cover, the ignition coils, the fuel rail, the fuel filter, the intake manifold, the throttle, the exhaust manifold, and the exhaust manifold cover.

They will also need the cam gears, the timing belt, the alternator, the power steering pump, the timing cover, the water pump, the crankshaft pulley, the idler roller, the serpentine belts, and the belt tensioner.

Once they finished building the whole engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, and then they will put it in the engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

Then, they will install the car's other internal parts such as the fuel tank and pump, the gearbox, the starter, the reservoirs for the fluids, the brake servo, the battery, the ECU type A, the air filter with its base and cover, the fuse box and cover with new relays and fuses, the radiator with its fan, and the ABS pump and module.

Then, they will install the rest of its parts, including those for the exhaust pipes, the suspension, and the braking system, as well as the wheels, the body kit, the lights, the windshield and other glass panels, and the parts of the interior such as the seats and the steering wheel.

Once they finished reassembling the whole car, they will refill it with a new batch of oil and other fluids, then paint its body in the Paint Booth. Then, they will move it to the Test Path room to realign its lights and wheels, as well as to test its newly installed brakes.

Then, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test to check the engine's performance. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Rino Bianco.

