‘Biomutant’ Review: Inside the Open-World RPG’s Combat, Customization, and Mutant Adventure

"Biomutant" arrived with plenty of attention thanks to its unusual mix of martial arts combat, mutant animal heroes, and open-world RPG mechanics. Developed by Experiment 101 and published by THQ Nordic, the game attempted to combine fast-paced action, exploration, deep customization, and morality systems into one large adventure.

The result was a game that divided critics and players almost immediately. Some considered it one of the most creative RPGs released in years, while others felt its ambitious ideas lacked refinement. Even now, the game continues to attract curiosity because few titles look or play quite like it.

Inside the World of 'Biomutant'

"Biomutant" is an action-focused open-world RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world populated by mutated animal creatures. Players control a customizable warrior navigating tribal conflicts while trying to save the Tree of Life from massive destructive creatures known as Worldeaters.

The game combines several gameplay systems:

Open-world exploration Melee and ranged combat Mutation abilities Crafting and looting Morality-based choices Character progression

The game's colorful art direction immediately separated it from darker RPGs on the market. Instead of realistic humans and gritty environments, "Biomutant" embraces cartoon-like mutant creatures and vibrant landscapes.

'Biomutant' Gameplay and Combat

The "Biomutant" gameplay and combat system became one of the game's biggest talking points. The developers attempted to create a fluid action system that combined martial arts combos, gunplay, and supernatural mutation powers.

Fast Combat With Multiple Playstyles

Players can use:

Swords and melee weapons

Pistols and rifles

Dual-wielded firearms

Psi-powers and elemental attacks

Mutations for mobility and offense

Combat encourages constant movement through dodges, jumps, slides, and aerial attacks. Players can chain attacks together to build stylish combos while mixing melee strikes with ranged gunfire.

Some critics appreciated the variety. IGN noted that the game contained the "building blocks" for a strong action RPG because of the freedom offered by its systems. However, the outlet also criticized repetitive enemy encounters and inconsistent combat feedback.

Several players enjoyed experimenting with hybrid builds that mixed close-range attacks with mutation powers. Others felt melee combat lacked physical impact compared to other modern action RPGs.

Mutation Powers Add Personality

One of the more memorable mechanics involves mutation abilities. Throughout the game, players unlock powers that allow them to:

Freeze enemies Shoot lightning attacks Levitate objects Improve movement speed Jump higher Use telekinetic abilities

These powers help make the combat feel more chaotic and visually distinct. They also contribute heavily to the strange atmosphere that defines the game.

'Biomutant' Customization System

The "Biomutant" customization system is often considered the strongest part of the experience.

Deep Character Creation

Players begin by designing their mutant creature. Unlike many RPGs, changing the character's appearance directly impacts gameplay statistics.

For example:

Larger characters improve strength

Smaller builds increase agility

Different breeds provide unique bonuses

Resistance stats affect survival in hazardous environments

This system gives character creation more gameplay relevance than a purely cosmetic editor.

Extensive Weapon Crafting

The crafting system allows players to create unusual weapon combinations using collected parts and materials.

Players can modify:

Sword blades

Gun barrels

Weapon handles

Attachments

Armor pieces

Elemental effects

GameSpot and several community discussions praised the crafting system because it encouraged creativity rather than limiting players to preset equipment.

Exploring the 'Biomutant' Open-World RPG

The "Biomutant" open-world RPG structure gives players a large map filled with side quests, hidden areas, puzzles, enemy camps, and environmental dangers.

A Visually Unique World

The world contains a surprising variety of environments:

Toxic wastelands

Abandoned factories

Dense forests

Snow-covered regions

Swamps and rivers

Radioactive zones

The environmental design remains one of the game's strongest aspects. Even critics who disliked the gameplay often praised the creativity behind the world itself.

Exploration Rewards Curiosity

Players gradually unlock traversal options including:

Mounts Boats Airships Mechanical vehicles

Environmental resistance mechanics also require preparation before entering dangerous regions, adding a survival element to exploration.

The game often feels strongest when players simply wander through the world looking for hidden loot, optional bosses, and crafting materials.

Story and Narration

The story follows the player's attempt to unite or conquer various tribes while deciding the fate of the Tree of Life.

A Divisive Narrator System

Instead of fully voiced dialogue, the game uses a narrator who translates the speech of animal characters. This design choice became one of the game's most controversial features.

Some players enjoyed the storybook atmosphere, while others found:

The narration repetitive

Dialogue pacing slow

Emotional scenes less impactful

Frequent interruptions during gameplay

PC Gamer and other reviewers mentioned that the narration system sometimes weakened immersion despite the game's charming presentation.

Morality Choices

The game includes a light-versus-dark morality system that affects:

Certain abilities

Dialogue choices

Endings

Character reactions

Although the system adds role-playing elements, many critics felt the consequences of decisions were not always meaningful enough.

Why 'Biomutant' Reviews Were Mixed

The "Biomutant" review scores across major gaming outlets varied because the game succeeds in some areas while struggling heavily in others.

What Critics Praised

Unique art direction

Deep customization systems

Creative world-building

Flexible combat styles

Large open-world environments

Common Complaints

Repetitive side activities

Weak storytelling

Inconsistent pacing

Floaty melee combat

Generic quest structure

OpenCritic scores reflected this divide, with many reviews describing the game as ambitious but uneven. Some players on Reddit later argued that expectations before launch may have contributed to the disappointment surrounding the initial release.

Performance and Post-Launch Improvements

Following release, several updates improved the experience by adjusting:

Combat balance Enemy difficulty Frame rate stability User interface issues Loot balancing

Modern console versions generally perform better than the original launch versions.

While patches did not completely transform the game, they helped improve pacing and combat responsiveness for many players.

Is 'Biomutant' Worth Playing Today?

Players searching for a heavily polished AAA RPG may still find parts of "Biomutant" frustrating. The game often feels like a collection of creative ideas that do not always connect perfectly.

However, players interested in:

Character customization

Open-world exploration

Weapon crafting

Experimental RPG systems

Unique visual styles

may find the experience surprisingly enjoyable.

The game works best when approached as a relaxed exploration-focused RPG rather than a tightly scripted cinematic adventure.

Why 'Biomutant' Still Attracts RPG Fans

"Biomutant" remains memorable because it takes creative risks that many modern RPGs avoid. Its mutant-inspired world, flexible crafting systems, and unusual combat ideas give it a distinct personality even when some mechanics feel repetitive or unfinished.

The game may not fully achieve every ambitious goal it sets for itself, but its creativity continues to resonate with players looking for something different from traditional fantasy and sci-fi RPG experiences. For fans of experimental open-world adventures, "Biomutant" still offers an unusual journey filled with colorful environments, strange creatures, and endless customization possibilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long does it take to finish "Biomutant"?

Most players complete the main story in around 15 to 20 hours. Exploring side quests and optional areas can easily extend playtime beyond 30 hours.

2. Is "Biomutant" multiplayer?

No. "Biomutant" is a single-player game with no multiplayer or co-op modes.

3. Does "Biomutant" have multiple endings?

Yes. The ending changes depending on player choices, tribe alliances, and morality alignment.